Puma Becomes Latest Company To Pick A Fight With Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red

Tiger Woods introduced his Sun Day Red apparel brand less than a year ago, yet has already found himself in a number of different trademark battles in the interim. Puma, a brand that has been around for nearly 80 years, is the latest to pick a fight with Sun Day Red over its logo.

Woods' Sun Day Red logo is in the shape of a tiger and contains 15 stripes to symbolize his 15 major championship victories. Puma believes that Sun Day Red's logo is too similar to the one it has been using since 1969.

"Due to the confusing similarity of the marks and the identical, legally identical, or closely related nature of the goods and services of the parties, consumer confusion is likely between the Challenged Marks and the Leaping Cat logo," Puma said in a filing, per CNBC.

Puma and Sun Day Red, a TaylorMade-owned company, could reach a settlement before the case goes to trial, likely in the fall of 2026, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

"This is a real fight," said Gerben, whose firm is not involved in the lawsuit. "Any time you have open litigation you can lose. I think Puma has a legitimate case."

As mentioned, Puma is not the first business to pick a fight with Sun Day Red.

In October 2024, a tech startup called Tigeraire out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana took issue with the brand's logo and submitted its complaint to the courts.

Tigeraire, founded in 2020 with the objective of making cooler-temperature football helmets, alleged that Sun Day Red launched with a logo "nearly identical" to its already established mark.

Tigeraire CEO Jack Karavich claimed that the similarities between his company's logo and Sun Day Red's have diluted his company’s presence.

"This year, our company has had marketing teams at major professional golf events, and at each one, we have experienced customer confusion between our brand identity and Sun Day Red’s," Karavich said in a statement. "We’ve had innumerable caddies of professional golfers, as well as high-profile personalities from ESPN, the Golf Channel, the PGA Tour, Greyson Clothiers and many more mistakenly think our logo is that of Sun Day Red."

Sun Day Red filed a federal lawsuit against Tigeraire in California. Tigeraire's intellectual property attorney Greg Latham believes the filing being done in California is inappropriate.

In its complaint, Sunday Red LLC alleges that after months of silence in negotiations, Tigeraire sent "an outrageous monetary demand to Sun Day Red, hoping to force Sun Day Red to provide (it) with an enormous and undeserved windfall."