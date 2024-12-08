Puka Nacua's Sideline Toe-Drag Catch Reigns King In Week 14 Full of Incredible Catches

Week 14's clash between the Rams and Bills can be considered the best game from Sunday.

In an 86-point contest full of highlights, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua made a tremendous catch with a sideline toe-drag catch that was in the running for play of the game. Nacua's catch against Buffalo may even land as a prime contender for best of the year, though Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Mike Williams made his own spectacular grab to challenge Puka.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped a perfect pass to set up Nacua for the highlight.

WATCH:

Josh Allen tallied five touchdowns but could not best Sean McVay's inspired Rams. Puka's 162 receiving yards and two total touchdowns lifted the Rams to a much-needed win. Cooper Kupp added 92 yards and a touchdown.

Bills wideout Amari Cooper's 26-yard catch in the third quarter was also money.

Going back to Mike Williams, the Steelers wideout made a one-handed grab that's on par with Nacua in terms of difficulty.

Chargers fans watched the stone-hand ‘Mike Will’ make that catch in total bewilderment.

