Protesters Rally Outside Dem. Rep. Seth Moulton's Office After He Spoke Out Against Males In Women's Sports

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton continues to face backlash for breaking party lines when it comes to transgender athletes in women's sports.

After Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 Election, Moulton spoke out against his own party for making too much of an effort to champion trans inclusion in women's sports, and he blamed that ideology as one reason for losing the election.

"Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face," Moulton told The New York Times.

"I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that."

Since then, Democrats in Massachusetts have vowed to oust him from his seat for making comments that were "egregious," "transphobic," and "just a huge slap in the face to a number of our members."

On Sunday, Moulton's colleagues planned a rally outside his office to protest the Congressman's stance on male participation in women's sports.

"In the wake of Trump's election and Seth Moulton's recent transphobic comments, I am working with local LGBT organizations and local leaders on a large rally in Salem outside of Moulton's office," Salem City Councilor Kyle Davis said, via Fox News Digital.

"This rally is meant to express first and foremost to the trans community that we stand in solidarity with them but also to communicate to Seth Moulton that we do not agree with his stance and his willingness to throw this community under the bus."

Despite the backlash, Moulton has not backed down. In fact, he has doubled and tripled down.

"We're in the business of preaching as opposed to listening. We're a party that's very arrogant," Moulton said on CNN This Morning on Friday. "If you don't agree with us 100% with our dogmatic views on certain issues, then you're not only wrong, you're a bad person.

"That's the attitude that I think a lot of American voters are hearing from Democrats, or that's what they perceive. We've got to change that."

Sunday's rally proves his point.