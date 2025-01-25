Pro Wrestler Talks About What It's Like To Watch The Chiefs With Taylor Swift

Like it or not, Taylor Swift has become a regular staple at Kansas City Chiefs games, and that'll likely continue this weekend when the team plays host to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

One thing that has become kind of interesting to me lately has been the dynamic of the Swift-Kelce luxury suite. After there seemed to be some interesting seat-swapping when WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark joined the popstar in the box, I've kind of wondered what it's like in there.

Well, professional wrestler Thomas Pestock — formerly known as Baron Corbin during his time in the WWE — is a former football player himself and a buddy of Travis Kelce.

That means he got to sit in the most famous luxury box in sports at the moment and talked about it on an appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast.

"So we went [and] they took [me and my family] in, took us up to the suite, and then my uncle or my brother, one of the two was like, ‘I wonder if Taylor's gonna be here?’" Pestock said, per People. "As they say it, she walks in the room, and it was like, ‘Yeah, right there dude.’

"And like my brother's freaking a little bit, and like she walks right up to everybody, gives them a hug, gave us a hug," he recalled. "Like, it was like you were instantly family in that vibe."

Well, that's pretty cool. But it wasn't all hugs and luxury box chicken tenders. Pestock said it was kind of an odd experience catching a game with one of the most famous people on this planet (and probably several others.)

"It was crazy ‘cause I [felt] like I was in a fishbowl and I wanted out of the suite," Pestock said. "It’s just mobs of people taking selfies of Taylor and just her existing."

"I’ve never been around someone like that," he continued. "It’s a different magnitude. You felt like everyone in the stadium was staring at you because you were standing behind her."

That sounds super weird, but it does explain why we used to always see Jackson Mahomes hanging around in the back of that suite,