Pro Soccer Club President Files Suit Against Ex-Employee Over 'Defamation'

The president of a Southern Californian soccer club is suing one of her former employees, claiming defamation after the employee accused her of fostering a toxic workplace.

Jill Ellis, a two-time World Cup champion with the USWNT, has been president of San Diego Wave F.C. since 2021 and is filing a lawsuit against Brittany Alvarado, an ex-employee, after facing a recent backlash.

In early July, Alvarado posted serious allegations against Ellis, accusing the 57-year-old of engaging in "abusive behavior," though the employee failed to give details on the president's actions, only speaking to its effect on employees' "mental health."

Ellis refuted the accusations and subsequently pursued legal action after losing several speaking engagements due to the allegations.

Ellis' legal team filed the lawsuit on Monday in California Superior Court, citing "defamation and intentional interference with contractual relations," according to the Associated Press. The Wave F.C. exec claims Alvarado is using "obviously fake emails" to create a trail of abuse pointing back to her.

"For those who have endured abuse. For those who are afraid to speak up. I see you and I will fight for you," Alvarado posted on X (July 3).

Alvarado's statement read, in part:

"The NWSL [National Women's Soccer League] must take immediate action to remove Jill Ellis from both the San Diego Wave and the league entirely to finally protect the staff and players they have neglected and ignored for far too long."

Three more Wave employees spoke up in favor of Alvarado's account. Alvarado's attorney, Casey Hultin, stated that her client is using her "First Amendment rights" to shine "a light on the pervasive gender discrimination and emotional abuse within the organization."

"Her voice, echoing the experiences of many, calls for immediate and substantial change to protect both staff and athletes from further harm," Hutlin told ESPN. "This is not just a plea for justice; it's a demand for a safe, respectful and equitable environment for all."

