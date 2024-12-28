Pro Football Hall Of Fame Picks Its Finalists And The Eli Manning Debate Is About To Begin

Fifteen former National Football League standouts, including two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning, have reached the doorstep of enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with Saturday's announcement of the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2025.

The finalists include nine players who reached this stage in the selection process when the Class of 2024 was chosen, five players in their first year of eligibility and a first-time Finalist in his fourth year of eligibility.

Eli Manning Most Intriguing Finalist

And the most interesting of all the finalists to be discussed by the Hall of Fame's 50 selectors in the coming weeks is almost definitely Manning. We'll get to the reasons in a minute.

First the finalists:

Eric Allen, cornerback – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders.

Jared Allen, defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers.

Willie Anderson, tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens.

Jahri Evans, guard – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers.

Antonio Gates, Tight End – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Torry Holt, wide receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Luke Kuechly, Linebacker – 2012-19 Carolina Panthers.

Suggs From Ball So Hard University

Eli Manning, Quarterback – 2004-2019 New York Giants.

Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver – 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens.

Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End – 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs.

Fred Taylor, Running Back – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots.

Adam Vinatieri, Kicker – 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts.

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts.

Darren Woodson, Safety – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys.

Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle – 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens.

The Case For And Against Manning

So why does Manning stand out in this class? Because the debate about him is going to be epic.

On the one hand, he led two different New York Giants teams to Super Bowl championships – those coming in 2007-08 and in 2011-12.

Manning, the younger brother of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, collected as many Super Bowl rings as his brother.

So, there are reasons Manning is on the list. But there are facts working against Manning as well.

He started 234 games in his career. His teams won 117 of those. And lost 117 of those.

He threw 366 career TD passes. But he also threw 244 interceptions and led the league in that category three different seasons – in 2007 (the first Super Bowl year), 2010 and 2013.

All those factors will have to be weighed by selectors as they decide if Manning is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The Selection Committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the class of 2025. Each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election.

Five others — seniors category finalists Maxie Baughan, Sterling Sharpe and Jim Tyrer; along with coach finalist Mike Holmgren and contributor finalist Ralph Hay — also are candidates for the class of 2025.