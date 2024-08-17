Premier League Soccer Star Suffers Brutal Ankle Injury Just 7 Minutes Into His Season: VIDEO

Breaking your ankle in any sports context is a buzzkill in and of itself. But what if it happens just seven minutes into the start of your season?

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo was the unlucky man who suffered that exact scenario earlier today.

The Brazilian soccer star was playing a match against Bournemouth in the Premier League. Just seven minutes into the game, he went up to challenge for an aerial ball against Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo.

Unfortunately, he landed incredibly awkwardly, and immediately fell to the ground in pain. Here is the video of the situation.

All I can say is, ouch. I know that a broken ankle is less than ideal, but at least it wasn't anything beyond that. The landing certainly had torn ACL written all over it.

Medical staff rushed onto the pitches and even had to put up barriers as they treated him. After six minutes of treatment, he was carried off the pitch and rushed to a local hospital.

Fortunately, Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said that his midfielder was still in good spirits and would simply need time to recover.

"I think he is leaving hospital just now and he is going to be assessed tomorrow and after tomorrow. It is serious but the good news is he is stable, he is speaking, he is aware so just needs time," Nuno said .

Danilo even posted on social media after the game that he was doing relatively well all things considered.

The good news is that Danilo will have time to return this season. The bad news, is that he won’t come back for a while.