Predators Zachary L'Heureux Gets Three-Game Suspension For Nasty Slew Foot

Nashville Predators rookie Zachary L'Heureux is going to be getting some unpaid time off thanks to a nasty slew foot he delivered to Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

The incident happened on New Year's Eve when L'Heureux and Spurgeon skated to a puck along the end boards.

However, just as they were heading into the boards, L'Heuruex used his leg to sweep out both of Spurgeon's feet, sending the Wild D-man awkwardly into the boards.

Spurgeon was injured on the play and left the game. He is scheduled to have an MRI.

That play was dirty as hell, and the on-ice officials handed L'Heureux a match penalty, meaning he was done for the night, and he'd have to have a talk with the folks at the Department of Player Safety.

That talk came over the phone on Thursday, with the Department of Player Safety handing L'Heureux a three-game suspension.

Three games is fair, if perhaps a bit on the light side for what was just a dirty play. There's really no other way to describe it.

L'Heureux has no history of suspensions at the NHL level — which would help lighten his punishment — but he is no stranger to suspensions throughout his career.

The 21-year-old missed 36 games due to suspension during his days in the QMJHL, including 10 games alone for going Tim "Dr. Hook" McCracken on a 16-year-old fan while he was a member of the Halifax Mooseheads.

L'Heureux was also suspended twice for a total of 3 games in the AHL.

L'Heureux has 9 points (4G, 5A) in 33 games with the Predators and has mostly skated on the fourth line, but any personnel issues are the last thing the Predators need as they try to salvage whatever they can from what has to be one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.