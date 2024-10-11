Pour One Out For The Ottawa Senators' Gravy Boat Giveaway

There are going to be a lot of disappointed fans in the Canadian capital city of Ottawa and for once it won't be because the Senators stink.

As you may or may not be aware, Monday is Canadian Thanksgiving, which from what I understand, is just like American Thanksgiving but earlier on the calendar and with substantially more "eh's".

So, to celebrate the holiday, the Senators had planned to give the first 10,000 fans in attendance for their (Canadian) Thanksgiving Day Game against the Los Angeles Kings "specialty gravy boats."

Now, I've got to say that's the kind of giveaway I can get behind. Keep your thundersticks and your promotional calendars, I'll take whatever vessel for gravy you may be offering with the team logo.

Boat, train, rigid airship; I don't care.

Unfortunately, those gravy boats are not going to get to the Canadian Tire Centre in time for the game, and it's all thanks to a "labor disruption" that has left the entire shipment of Senators gravy boats stuck in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

"We are disappointed we could not execute our gravy boat giveaway on Monday, but this was a situation that was completely out of our control," Senator Senior Vice President Of Marketing and Customer Engagement Jeff Harrop said in a statement. "But we are excited to have the giveaway in December where we can still tie it into a nice holiday theme."

Oh, thank god… there will still be gravy boats, they'll just be for fans who go to the game on December 7 against the Nashville Predators, not the ones in attendance on Monday.

However, they're still going to be getting a giveaway.

That giveaway is… drum roll, please…

*Drrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

A voucher redeemable for a free popcorn and soft drink!

*Crickets*

Hey, that's nothing to scoff at. I bought those exact items at a minor league game last season and it cost like $20. That's $20 US, which is like $50 Canadian (I'm not totally sure what the current exchange rate is).

That's a tough break for the Senators, but they're not the first team to run into issues with their promotional giveaways. Last season, the Pittsburgh Penguins' entire shipment of Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads was stolen, however, it was eventually recovered.