Frozen Porsche Found At Golf Course After Intense New Year's Day Flood

The new year wasted absolutely zero time in ruining one Porsche owner's 2025 in England.

Major flooding occurred in the Manchester area on New Year's Day when the banks of River Mersey burst. According to Manchester Evening News, more than 400 people had to be rescued by boats from their homes as well as a hotel in the area.

Northenden Golf Club was greatly affected by the flooding, and actually inadvertently added a new, expensive feature to the course in the form of a Porsche Taycan.

The Porsche was found by a man walking his dog near the course who explained the scene that would make any car enthusiast cringe.

"We have a dog, and she's only a puppy, and I took her out for a walk this morning. There's trees blocking the road. I went down the river towards West Didsbury. We carried on walking and I climbed over the bank and looked at the golf course, and the whole place was like a lake," Russell Miller told the outlet.

"Russell then spotted the Porsche, with the car having been covered in ice after the freezing overnight temperatures. It was covered in debris. "It had been dragged across the course by the floods. The floods must have taken it halfway along the fairway."

Northenden Golf Club shared photos of the frozen Porsche to its Facebook page, and they are quite the sight to see.

New Porsche Taycans run around $125,000, while models a few years old can sell for around the $60,000 mark.

Talk about an absolutely miserable feeling for the car owner, who likely woke up on New Year's Day violently hungover to floods outside the front door having no idea where their car was.

I imagine the person who ultimately made the call to the owner had quite the laugh seeing as how they called this person having to explain their car was frozen, potentially totaled, and sitting in the middle of the local golf course.