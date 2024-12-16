New Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy Is Also A Fully-Functioning Toaster

Just when you thought the Pop-Tarts Bowl couldn't get any better… it just keeps getting better. The bowl has partnered with GE Appliances to make this year's trophy a fully-functioning toaster.

That's right — either the Iowa State Cyclones or the Miami Hurricanes will be able to treat themselves to a little snicky snack as they hoist the prized silver football on Dec. 28 at Orlando's Camping World Stadium!

With perks like these, who needs the College Football Playoff?

"Our fans have made it clear: The Pop-Tarts Bowl isn't just another game, it's an experience," Pop-Tarts Bowl CEO Steve Hogan said in a press release. "We listened, and with the help of GE Appliances, we're delivering a trophy that doesn't just sit on a trophy stand. We're excited to share this fusion of fun and functionality with college football fans everywhere."

But for the players who prefer their breakfast pastries in jumbo form, there's even more good news.

Last month, the Pop-Tarts Bowl announced that the 2024 event would feature not one — not two — but THREE gigantic edible mascots, all in different flavors.

READ: Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascots Increasing By 200 Percent To Three Potentially-Edible Walking Pastries

If you recall, last year's mascot, Strawberry, sacrificed himself into a massive toaster at mid-field before the winning Kansas State Wildcats devoured him (she? it?) piece by piece on live television in celebration of their 29-19 victory over NC State.

But not everybody loves strawberry Pop-Tarts. So this year, the players will have options. Either the Cyclones or the Hurricanes (Is this the Pop-Tarts Bowl or the Natural Disasters Bowl? Sheesh!) will get to choose whether they want to chow down on Wild Berry, Hot Fudge Sundae or a "Mystery Fan-Favorite Flavor!"

And if you don't like those options, well then just bring your own and pop it in the trophy for a few minutes.