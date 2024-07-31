Polish Fencer Has One Of The Most-Emotional Celebrations In The History Of Sport After Winning Olympic Bronze

We may have well over a week left in the 2024 Olympics, but we've already been served the most over-the-top celebration of the Summer Games courtesy of Poland's Aleksandra Jarecka.

While the moment turned out to be unique and legitimately historic for Team Poland, Jarecka's emotions were unlike anything we've seen thus far in Paris.

Matched up with China during the team epee event with a bronze medal on the line, there was a glitch in the scoring system that handed the 28-year-old and Poland a 31-30 edge. The Chinese went on to take the lead late in the contest, but with just three seconds left, Jarecka was able to knot things up yet again to force overtime.

Based on the fact that I've already labeled this as the most emotional celebration in the history of sport, you can guess what happened next. Jarecka went on to win the tiebreaker point and let out the scream of all screams after clinching a bronze medal for her country.

After the screams, Jarecka fell to the floor and was consoled by her teammates in a scene that could have been mistaken for someone receiving the worst news of their life.

Jarecka and her teammates celebrating certainly falls into the over-the-top category, but the win did mark the first time Poland has ever earned an Olympic medal in women's epee fencing.

While it would be ridiculous to discount a bronze medal, it's hard to fathom the celebrations out of the Polish squad if they had won a gold medal in the team event.