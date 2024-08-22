Police Finally Capture Shoe Burglar Tied To Stolen Goods Taken From Penny Hardaway's Home

Published|Updated

A package thief was loose in East Memphis, terrorizing residents' front porch goods. 

One of the unfortunate targets of this kleptomaniac was Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway, who had a collection of packages stolen from his home, including 26 pairs of shoes.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Head coach Penny Hardaway of the Memphis Tigers looks on during the first half of a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Hardaway caught a break this week after police arrested 42-year-old Ronald James. Released photos showed James stealing stacks of boxes — pushing around a cart full of stolen goods — coming from Hardaway's $4.25 million residence. The four-time NBA champ first reported his missing packages to police on Aug. 8.

READ: Miserable Penny Hardaway Eviscerates Memphis Basketball As Team Officially Quits On Themselves And The City

Hardaway's not the only college hoops coach losing his belongings to hungry thieves.

NEW YORK - Head coach Penny Hardaway of the Memphis Tigers reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament at Barclays Center on November 26, 2021. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

St. John's coach Rick Pitino had his office at the university burglarized on Tuesday, losing nearly $400 in lost memorabilia. Two men connected to the burglary were apprehended. They stole items such as a basketball, a bullhorn, and a "ceremonial dagger," as reported by the New York Post.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com