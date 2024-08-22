Police Finally Capture Shoe Burglar Tied To Stolen Goods Taken From Penny Hardaway's Home

A package thief was loose in East Memphis, terrorizing residents' front porch goods.

One of the unfortunate targets of this kleptomaniac was Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway, who had a collection of packages stolen from his home, including 26 pairs of shoes.

Hardaway caught a break this week after police arrested 42-year-old Ronald James. Released photos showed James stealing stacks of boxes — pushing around a cart full of stolen goods — coming from Hardaway's $4.25 million residence. The four-time NBA champ first reported his missing packages to police on Aug. 8.

Hardaway's not the only college hoops coach losing his belongings to hungry thieves.

St. John's coach Rick Pitino had his office at the university burglarized on Tuesday, losing nearly $400 in lost memorabilia. Two men connected to the burglary were apprehended. They stole items such as a basketball, a bullhorn, and a "ceremonial dagger," as reported by the New York Post.

