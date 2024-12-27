Planes With Banners Slamming New York Giants Grounded With Team On The Verge Of Going Winless At Home

I bet you the New York Giants have never been happier to play a game in crappy weather than they are now…

The G-Men are on the verge of going winless — 0-9 — at home, which would be the second time in franchise history.

A loss on Sunday to the Colts would also extend their franchise-record losing streak to 11 straight games and that's why the last few Giants games have featured fan-funded flyovers with planes pulling banners that said things like "Mr. Mara Enough — PLZ fix this dumpster fire!" and "Mr. Mara Enough — We won't stop until you fire everyone!"

However, it doesn't seem like that will be the case on Sunday, and not because fans aren't willing to charter the planes.

According to The New York Post, the forecast is calling for high winds, low clouds, and rain.

None of that makes for ideal flying weather, but it's the low clouds that seem to be the issue. The Federal Aviation Administration doesn't allow banner planes to fly if the cloud ceiling is below 800 feet, so the Giants fans' protest banners booked through New Jersey-based High Exposure Aerial Advertising have been canceled.

There were reportedly three planned banner flights, including one with a very funny banner reading, "Are drones searching for Giants wins at home?"

I think we all lose with that banner grounded.

However, I think the Giants will be thankful for the crappy weather so they can just wrap up this season and move on because it has been miserable for them.

It's been so bad — especially at home — that it's given way to one of the most bizarre stats ever: the NHL's New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils have both won games at MetLife Stadium more recently than the Giants have.

That's a whole new level of embarrassment.