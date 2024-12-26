Pitt Player Makes Unreal Individual Effort For Defensive Conversion In Wild Bowl Game Against Toledo

It's the day after Christmas — "Boxing Day" in some corners of the world — which means it's time for the annual tradition that is the GameAbove Sports Bowl.

Who could forget playing with your Christmas toys while parked in front of Zenith and crushing leftovers while you and your old man and watching the GameAbove Sports Bowl?

Well, you may have those memories, but most likely you don't, considering this bowl game made its debut in 2014.

So it's not the granddaddy of them all — it's hardly the third cousin thrice removed of them all — but it did deliver some excitement this year with the Pitt Panthers taking on the Toledo Rockets at Ford Field in Detroit.

Toledo opened the scoring with a touchdown, but instead of an uneventful PAT, Pitt used the point after attempt to get rid of their own goose egg with a stunning defensive conversion for two courtesy of Ptt's Kyle Louis.

Louis got to the ball and blocked the kick, then scooped it up himself and took it the distance.

Talk about an incredible individual effort.

I don't know about you, but I love a defensive conversion. Unless you're a Toledo fan, then I'm sure you thoroughly enjoyed it as well.

I'm not sure what could be done, but it would be cool to see some rules come in to increase the chance of them happening. I like the idea of added jeopardy on a PAT attempt.

And that was crucial because this game will go down as a classic in the hallowed annals of the GameAbove Sports Bowl.

This one went to six overtimes and it got wild, with Toledo thinking they won the game two different times in the fourth overtime alone; once after a stop was called back for holding and another time after a call onto the field that Pitt had come up just short of punching it into the end zone was reversed.

it was only after the sixth OT that Toledo finally — for real this time — won the game by a score of 48-46.