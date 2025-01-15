Miserable Penguins Fan Steals Puck From Kid, Has The Fear Of God Put In Him By Boy's Mother

While Philadelphia sports fans safely own the title of the most ruthless fans in Pennsylvania, and maybe the 49 other states, Pittsburgh supporters aren't far down that list. A moment between an older Penguins fan, a young kid, and that kid's mother over the weekend proves that Pittsburgh fans can also hold their own.

During the second period of the Penguins' 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lighting on Sunday, an older fan reportedly stole a puck from a young kid.

According to Kevin Acklin, the Penguins' president of business, a puck got stuck in the netting, the young boy sitting about three rows from the glass went and shook the glass, but when the puck fell to the ground the older gentleman picked it up. Acklin told KDKA Radio that the older fan grabbed the puck "basically out of the boy’s hands."

Nasty work.

Fans who witnessed the fan steal the puck from the kid began to boo him, but then things got much worse for the older man.

A now-viral video shows the girlfriend or wife of an unnamed Penguins player making her way down to the kid and handing him a puck before everyone around them begins cheering. The older, clearly very miserable fan didn't appreciate what he was seeing, got into a shouting match with a fan sitting near them, and then got into it with the boy's mother.

That was the wrong move. The mother acted like she was going to punch him before unleashing a curse-filled rant on him.

According to Acklin, the older fan was escorted out of the building and booed by everyone until he left the section. Acklin also claimed that the older gentleman snatched the puck to give it to his teenage granddaughter sitting with him; nevertheless, that wasn't his puck to hand out.

Big shoutout to the Penguins' player WAG who got the young fan the puck, but it's the mom here who deserves the round of applause. Not only did she stand up for her son, but she restrained from actually hitting the man, which is easier said than done when it's a mother-son vs. stranger situation, even in a setting like that.