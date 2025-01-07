Pistons Fans Go Crazy For Detroit Lions Coach In Attendance

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was showered with praise on Monday night, attending the Detroit Pistons homestand against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pistons announcer John Mason gave Glenn a special shout-out on Monday. The Lions DC appeared on the Jumbotron at Little Caesars Arena, and the crowd went nuts.

"He is the professor! Aaaron Glenn!" Mason announced.

Lions players Terrion Arnold, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Morice Norris also appeared at the Pistons home game.

Glenn was in attendance to watch the Pistons beat the Blazers, 118-115 — improving Detroit's record to 18-18, which is fascinating considering they won only 14 games in 2024.

Glenn has been commanding the Lions' defense since 2021. He put on a defensive masterclass against the surging Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, holding Kevin O'Connell's offense at bay to the tune of nine points for a 31-9 win.

Detroit and Minnesota were playing for the top seeding in the NFC and a first-round playoff bye, which the team has largely Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for. Glenn, Ben Johnson and head coach Dan Campbell led the Lions to a franchise-best 15-2 record.

Due to his impact on the Lions' defense, Glenn has accrued major interest in head-coaching vacancies.

Glenn is expected to meet with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Detroit will definitely feel the loss should the Lions lose their even-keeled DC.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com