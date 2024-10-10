Phillies Fan Says Team's NLDS Loss Was Worse Than The Death Of Her Dog

A tough loss for your team can be tough to deal with. I still wince when I think of Patrick Kane scoring in overtime during Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final.

But is a brutal loss like that worse than your dog dying though?

Of course not (although that 2010 Cup Final loss is pretty damn close), but one Philadelphia Phillies fan told a local news crew that, yes, indeed it was.

According to Daily Mail, Courtney O'Neill was not having a great time (in what sure looks to be Xfinity Live right across the street from Citizen's Bank Park), and she wasn't in the best place after Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's go-ahead grand slam.

She really opened up to WFMZ-TV out of Allentown, to say the least.

"So there's a couple of low points in my life, my dog passing away and them hitting a grand slam," O'Neill said. "The grand slam took the cake."

Oh man, poor Courtney. Yeah, that was a real letdown from the Phillies, but hey, I have an idea: turn around and drown your sorrows in some delicious Chickies & Pete's crab fries.

That's what I would do.

"I feel like I might either check into AA, therapy, or an institute of some sort because this is crap," O'Neill continued. "It's full of crap."

Phillies: look what you've done. People are willing to commit themselves because of you.

I've heard enough. I think we need to have Courtney throw out the first pitch at the home opener next season. It's the least the Phillies can do for putting her through something worse than her dog dying.

The life of Philly sports fans can be rough. The Phillies are disappointed and the Eagles are in the middle of disappointing.

At least she can hitch her wagon to the Flyers and Sixers over the next few weeks.

Unfortunately, they'll probably let her down too.