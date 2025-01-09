One Of Philip Rivers' 10 Children Receives Scholarship Offer From Big-Time SEC School

The odds that one of Philip Rivers' kids having a successful sports career are better than those of the vast majority of fathers out there. Not only do his kids possess the genes of an eight-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback, but he also happens to have 10 of them.

Rivers' oldest son, Gunner Rivers, is following in his old man's footsteps and is the starting quarterback for St. Michael Catholic (Alabama) where Philip has been the head coach for four seasons.

The hype around the 2027 gunslinger is already at a big-time level as he's ranked as a Top 10 quarterback in the country for his class and one of the top players in the state at all positions.

NC State, where Philip Rivers played before being drafted fourth overall in the 2004 NFL Draft, was the first school to reportedly offer Gunner a scholarship, but now the SEC is calling.

According to WKRG, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Auburn quarterbacks coach Kent Austin were among other college staff members to make a stop at St. Michael Catholic on Tuesday, and the Tigers extended a scholarship offer to the young Mr. Rivers.

In just two seasons as the quarterback at St. Michael Catholic, Gunner has thrown for 7,024 passing yards and 70 total touchdowns with just 10 interceptions to his name. Those are gargantuan numbers that have undoubtedly put him on the radar of just about every coach around the country.

Gunner is currently 6-foot-2, so not quite as tall as his 6-foot-5 dad, but as he's only heading into his junior campaign, he could easily tack on a couple more inches and check every box imaginable for your prototypical quarterback build every program in college football is looking for.