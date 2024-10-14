Philadelphia Eagles Fans Tie The Knot In The Parking Lot Of Lincoln Financial Field

There’s being a dedicated football fan, and then there’s being a really dedicated football fan. This pair of Philadelphia Eagles fans fall into the latter category.

Before the team’s 20-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns, the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field was not just a tailgate scene for the rowdy Birds fans. No, the sanctuary for sports nerds was turned into a wedding venue in perhaps the most Philadelphia way possible.

In front of a makeshift altar with an Eagles logo, the couple that would become Mr. and Mrs. Vasquez officially tied the knot. It was a gorgeous day, full of bright sunshine, warm love, and a bunch of random fans that counted as the audience boozing it up. You know, a typical Philadelphia wedding.

Oh, there was also a guy in an A.J. Brown jersey who was tossing ice to those in attendance, which I’m sure the wedding guests appreciated. Also, the Kelly Green tuxedos worn by the groom and pastor were a nice touch.

Look, this isn’t necessarily my cup of tea. I’m a dedicated New England Patriots fan (which, admittedly, has been rough to be over the past few years), but there ain’t no way I’m asking my wife to get married at Gillette Stadium. I don’t think she’d want to say, "I married my dream guy at a place named after men’s shaving products." Frankly, I wouldn’t want that either; a beach or a fancy barn on a ranch sounds better to me.

But if this makes Mr. and Mrs. Vasquez happy, more power to them. They’ve now made it two years in a row that a couple has gotten hitched in the Eagles parking lot. If there are bets to be made on whether it happens next year, I’ll place my money on it happening.

Romance is different for Eagles fans!