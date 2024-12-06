Phil Mickelson Praises Daniel Penny For Protecting Fellow Passengers

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson has made his opinion about the Daniel Penny case clear.

Mickelson took to X on Friday afternoon to share his support for Penny, whose court case is still ongoing after the jury could not reach a verdict on a count of manslaughter, and that charge was dismissed.

READ: Daniel Penny manslaughter charge dismissed as jury breaks for weekend

Mickelson added to remarks from commentator Collin Rugg, who said that "Daniel Penny is a model citizen who should be praised by the city of New York."

Rugg continued, "He is a breed of young men who are becoming less and less common. He puts his safety at risk to help others. He didn't cower or pull out his phone to film when Jordan Neely started threatening to k*ll people. Instead, he took it upon himself to protect subway passengers. He was praised by the passengers on the train but was ridiculed by the city of New York. He is the citizen that every mayor of every city should want more of. He is the person you hope is around if your loved ones' lives are being threatened. Anyone who is quiet about this injustice lacks moral clarity and should take a long look in the mirror.

Daniel Penny is a hero."

Mickelson re-posted that statement, saying "Agree. Thank you Daniel for serving your country and for protecting the many passengers whose lives were threatened by this violent and deranged individual."

Phil Mickelson Summarizes Most People's Views On Daniel Penny Trial

Mickelson also re-posted an account called "Geiger_Capital," who said "If Daniel Penny is sent to prison, by a jury of majority women, don't ever ask again why men aren't stepping in to protect others on the street/subway…

"It's simply not worth it in today's society."

Most objective observers feel similarly; Penny stepped into a dangerous situation and potentially saved the lives of multiple people on that subway car. For that, he's being prosecuted by a state and prosecutor who have abandoned common sense in favor of progressive politics.

LIV Golf has its good and bad things, but there's little doubt that Mickelson's willingness to speak up on this issue is reflective of the fact that he now has the wherewithal to do so. Even if his opinion should be uncontroversial.