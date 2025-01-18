PGA Tour Rookie Posts Maybe The Worst Hole In The History Of Professional Golf

Look, I don't want to pile on poor William Mouw today. Seriously. I love golf, and I am also not very good at it, which gives me exactly zero legs to stand on here.

If I shoot anywhere in the 80s, it's an excellent day. I think my best ever is 84, and I'm quite sure there were a dozen "gimmies" in there that were at least 8-footers. Trust me, I ain't waxing poetic here.

That being said, when a PGA Tour rookie has a hole like the one you're about to watch, I simply have to blog about it. I don't like it. I don't feel great about it. But fair is fair, and if you take 13 shots (!!!) to get the ball in the hole, people are gonna talk about it.

Anyway, if you like watching slow-motion car wrecks, take a look!

This will make William Mouw stronger

My God. I don't know that I've seen a worse stretch of golf in my life, and I'm including my own game. I'm a 15 Handicap on a good day, and I can confidently say I've never taken 13 shots in one hole. Now, if I were William, would I have just given myself a triple and walked to the next tee box?

Probably. But still, this is a tough watch. And we have all been there, even if we stopped after 10 tries. Look at that bunker. LOOK at it. I can barely navigate a fairway bunker, much less a canyon like that.

Now, would I have putted out of that rough the second I got out of it? Absolutely. I don't care if it took me 12 tries to get it on the green, there would be no chance in hell I'm chipping out of there and risking … exactly what happened to poor William.

Way too big of a risk, and I'm not nearly – nearly – good enough to take it.

Just a brutal hole for the rook, but this is how we get stronger on the course. We take our lumps, shit our pants, break a few clubs, slug a few beers, and get the hell back out there. It's what makes golf the best game on the planet.

You wear it like a man, gather yourself, and go to the next tee box and pipe the shit out of a Noodle. Hit it to the moon. I don't care which direction it goes, but it better go far.

PS: just kidding! William tripled the next hole.

Sad.