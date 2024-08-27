Former PGA Tour Winner Takes A Reasonable Shot At Wesley Bryan For Playing In The Creator Classic

On Wednesday, 16 of the most well-known content creators in the golf space will play in the Creator Classic at East Lake, host of the Tour Championship, which will begin the following day. Among the 16 content creators in the field is Wesley Bryan, and one former PGA Tour winner has a problem with that.

Paige Spiranac, Garrett Clark, Tyler Toney of Dude Perfect, and Micah Morris are four of the most recognizable content creators teeing it up in the event, and then there is Bryan, who is undoubtedly the biggest outlier in the bunch.

Wesley Bryan, along with his brother George who is also playing in the tournament, are in the golf content creator space and have a very successful, long-running YouTube channel, but the difference between Wesley and everyone else is that he is a former PGA Tour winner.

Wesley won the RBC Heritage in 2017, a year after he won three times on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) and was ranked as low as 36th in the world during the 2017 PGA Tour season. He's even played in 12 PGA Tour events in 2024, made three cuts, and finished solo second in the Corales Puntacana Championship in April.

Plenty of golf fans have made note of Wesley being the outlier in the field, but he brought even more attention to the drama by chiming in on X.

Speaking of former PGA Tour winners, Chris Couch, who won the Zurich Classic in 2006, elected to share his two cents about Wesley teeing it up against 15 YouTubers and content creators.

While Couch's comment may seem a bit harsh to golf fans more immersed in YouTube golf instead of professional golf, it doesn't mean his comment isn't true. Bryan is four months removed from finishing runner-up in a PGA Tour event and has earned over $470k on Tour in 2024 alone.

While the Creator Classic is only nine holes, it's being advertised as being played at Tour-level conditions. Well, nobody in the field has more experience playing Tour conditions than Wesley.

In his response back to Couch, Wesley appeared to reveal that he thinks Twitter is real life or a place that matters.

Both Bryan brothers make high-quality content, and are certainly among the favorites when it comes to golf content creation made for low-handicap golfers, but I think we have to give Couch the win in this spat.