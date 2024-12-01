PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Earns $23 Million, And Golf Fans Are Very Confused As To Why

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has taken an onslaught of criticism since June 6, 2023, the day he helped announce a framework agreement between the Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the sole funder of LIV Golf. Since that fateful day 18 months ago, Monahan has made less than a handful of public appearances, and while he's been staying in the shadows, his bank account has grown exponentially.

According to a copy of the PGA Tour's most recently filed tax return obtained by Sportico, Monahan's base salary was $1,887,096, but he earned over $23 million in 2023. Of that $23 million, $12.1 million comes from incentive and bonus compensation, another $2.5 million is from estimated post-retirement benefits, and another $6.7 million in post-2023 long-term incentive compensation.

A PGA Tour spokesperson explained to the outlet that just over $9 million of the $23 million in earnings are deferred to future years and could change in value based on future interest rates.

The tax return revealed that PGA Tour Inc. brought in $1.82 billion in revenue in 2023. To no surprise, that number is considerably less than the revenue figures that the NBA, NFL, and MLB earned in the same year, yet Monahan's earnings are the second-most among commissioners of those leagues. Only NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ($64 million) earned more money in 2023.

While it is easy to look at profits and compare them to commissioner earnings as if they go hand-in-hand across all major sports, it's not that simple. There are 30+ team owners across the MLB, NFL, and NBA who are in the business of earning a profit. While Monahan isn't technically a one-man-show pulling every single string regarding the PGA Tour, he's the closest to it when comparing him to other commissioners in sports.

Even when looking at the situation in the dimples of ways, $23 million in earnings in a single year, the most tumultuous year in professional golf history, is absolutely staggering, and most golf fans are stunned by the number.

Golf Fans React To Jay Monahan's Massive Earnings

The PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund have yet to come to terms on a potential merger, but if/when they do, it's a safe bet that Monahan's earnings will only go one way, and that way is up.