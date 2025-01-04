PGA Might Be Making Major Changes To Tour Championship Format This Year

The sport of golf is in transition, with LIV pulling top talent away from the PGA Tour and players like Tiger Woods moving to indoor simulator golf with TGL.

In order to combat some of those issues, the PGA is trying to salvage one of its most heavily criticized events: the Tour Championship.

The Athletic reported that the PGA Tour is in "advanced discussions" to adjust the current Tour Championship format into a "bracket-style event." And these discussions are apparently not for some far off season, or in the hypothetical stage, it could be revamped as soon as this season. If, according to The Athletic, "ongoing conversations with player directors, TV partners and corporate sponsors continue as planned."

The current iteration of the Tour Championship has been criticized as both confusing and boring to watch. The August timeframe and choice of venue in brutal summer heat in the Southeast makes attending the tournaments a tough proposition. Then there's the strokes advantage given to the top points scorer throughout the season, which makes comebacks nearly impossible.

A change is necessary. So how would this actually work in practice?

New Tour Championship Format Seems Like An Upgrade

The Tour is reportedly considering incorporating a bracket format and more head-to-head matchups for players. Similar to the NCAA Basketball Tournament or the new College Football Playoff.

Whether the bracket would rely on stroke play or match play is still being determined, and there could be a bye or byes awarded based on who accumulates the most FedEx Cup points throughout the regular season. Stroke play is more likely, as broadcasters, fans and tournament organizers would have the certainty of an 18-hole match. Not to mention a greater possibility for one hole to spur a comeback.

Tournaments are more fun, incorporate more randomness and excitement into events. Something golf desperately needs. Though the current format is more likely to reward the best player for having the best season.

Still, having say, Scottie Scheffler go head-to-head against Xander Schauffele in a one-on-one match would be fascinating television. Or Jordan Spieth against his buddy Justin Thomas. Or Max Homa against Collin Morikawa.

The Ryder Cup is one of golf's must-watch events thanks to its format and team competition. This wouldn't rise to that level, for any number of reasons, but it could make the PGA's end-of-season event a lot more interesting. And that's a goal worth pursuing.