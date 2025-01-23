Pete Alonso Might Be Headed To Toronto

It's been a frustrating few years for the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency, coming in second to the Los Angeles Dodgers with Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki. But if a new report is to be believed, they might finally be getting some players to head north.

While not yet completed, Andy Martino from SportsNet New York reported on Thursday afternoon that talks between the Blue Jays and free agent first baseman Pete Alonso were "advancing."

"Talks between Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays are ‘advancing,’ per a source with knowledge. Not done yet and no guarantee that it gets there," Martino posted on X.

While it's far from concrete, all signs seem to be pointing towards Alonso joining the Blue Jays. And with few options remaining for the 30-year-old first baseman, a deal with Toronto would make sense for all sides involved.

Pete Alonso To Toronto Blue Jays Could Help Solve Multiple Problems

The market for first basemen over 30 with questionable defensive skills has gotten a lot tougher in recent years. Teams have realized that the aging curve for players of that type is steep, to say the least.

But Alsono has been a consistently above-average hitter his entire time in Major League Baseball. And he brings elite power to a lineup that desperately needs it.

Despite playing in a hitter-friendly stadium, the Blue Jays in 2024 hit just 156 home runs, which ranked 26th in MLB ahead of just the Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and the historically awful Chicago White Sox. Good plate discipline helped the Blue Jays to essentially a league-average batting line, but there's plenty of room for improvement considering the extremely tough competition in the AL East.

Signing Anthony Santander helps, but adding Alonso would further deepen the lineup. Bounce back seasons from George Springer, Andres Gimenez and Bo Bichette, continued excellence from Guerrero, with Santander and Alonso rounding out the lineup. It's a playoff-caliber team, assuming the rotation holds up.

For Alonso, the Mets have seemingly moved on, and while he would be a fit for playoff teams like San Diego, few have been willing to commit the resources necessary to sign a player of his caliber. With the market dwindling, Toronto is a strong fit and a short-term deal could allow him to hit the open market again and potentially secure a longer commitment.

It's not done yet, but it sure seems like it could be soon.