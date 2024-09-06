People Still Hate The Idea Of Having To Watch NFL Football On Peacock

We've reached the second game of the 2024 NFL season and people are already big mad that they have to subscribe to Peacock to watch it.

You'd think people would be used to this by now, given Peacock carried an exclusive playoff game last season, but folks are still not loving the idea of having to pony up $7.99 and their email address to watch a football game taking place in another hemisphere.

While your older parents are probably confused, pissed off, or — most likely — both this evening, we're seeing shots at Peacock from all across the board, including from former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and country music star Zach Bryan.

Did anyone consider that maybe 3 am figure skating is a big draw?!

Look, like it or not, streaming is the future of television. I've got no problem paying a little extra for some games, but truth be told, I already have Peacock and have had it for years to watch IndyCar, wrestling and King of Queens.

Also, it's always funny to call it "The 'Cock" for short.

NBCUniversal likes these streaming games because it gets people to sign up for their platform. From there, a huge portion will either stick around because they have a decent horror movie selection and both versions of The Office (I like both, but I'm a David Brent fan) or they'll completely forget they signed up and continue to pay without realizing it like people do with New Year's gym memberships.

So, on the one hand, I'm kind of like "Come on, guys; this is a little much," but, on the other hand, Peacock is just one of several streaming services you need to subscribe to if you want to see a big chunk of games on the NFL schedule.

Yeah, that's a bummer, but if the options are watching football and not watching, I think most will take the former, even if they do so begrudgingly.