Penn State's Ice Hockey Team Just Got A Commitment From 16-Year-Old Who's 6'11'

In a couple of years, the Penn State men's ice hockey team will have some considerable size on the blue line.

For all we know, that size could come from one player because he has a lot of it.

This week, it was announced that Alexander Carmonov had committed to play for the Nittany Lions.

That's obviously very exciting news for any kid to commit to a D-1 program, but here's the thing about Carmanov (sometimes spelled Karmanov), he's listed at a jaw-dropping 6'11'' tall at just 16 years old.

Uh… excuse me?

The tallest player to ever suit up in the National Hockey League is Zdeno Chara and he was always listed at 6'9".

Hockey isn't like hoops in that you don't see a lot of guys that are Carmanov's size because more often than not, they're not super quick, and the way the game has changed over the years, you need to be a really solid skater to play at a high level.

Obviously, Carmanov has some of that skating ability, otherwise he wouldn't have a solid D-1 program like Penn State bringing him aboard.

The Russian — who according to Elite Prospects, was born in Moldova — will play for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights of the AYHL after spending last season playing in Russia and Belarus.

Now, I'm sure you're wondering, what does a 6'11" hockey player look like?

Luckily for us, there's video, and even better it shows us what a player of Carmanov's size looks like against players his age.

That was from last year, by the way.

Imagine this dude once he fills out a bit more. I have no clue what you're supposed to do as a forward against this dude if you run into him 1-on-1. His wingspan is so huge, that I think you're only real option would be to chip it last him and chase it.

Congratulations to Alexander Carmanov on his commitment to play in State College, and I think we're all pretty eager to see him suit up in an NCAA game.