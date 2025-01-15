Penguins Waive Two-Time All-Star Tristan Jarry As Team Struggles

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still in the hunt for a playoff spot (although, if you look at the standings, almost everyone in the Eastern Conference is), and have played pretty well at times this season, but they're in the midst of a three-game losing streak and are in desperate need of tightening things up in net.

GM Kyle Dubas did that on Wednesday with a move that was kind of stunning, but in the long run, probably is best for all parties involved.

Dubas announced that the Pens were waiving two-time All-Star netminder Tristan Jarry who is only in the second year of a five-year deal.

Considering his struggles — 8-7-4 with a 3.32 GAA and a .886 save percentage — and the fact that he carries a $5,375,000 cap hit, the odds are against anyone claiming Jarry off waivers, in which case, he'd fly to the other side of the Keystone State and suit up for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League.

Considering Jarry and his tandem partner Alex Nedeljkovic have both struggled (the Pens have allowed the most goals in the NHL this season with 173) Dubas decided it was a good time to make a change and bring in AHLer Joel Blomqvist for the team's upcoming road trip.

"At this point, (I) just feel it’s best in the long run for the team and for Tristan to allow Joel to come up here," Dubas said, per the Associated Press. "We think over the past year-and-a-half, with his play in Wilkes-Barre and when he’s been up here with us, he’s earned the right to have a go at it."

Here's a wild stat to illustrate what a headache Jarry's struggles have created for the team.

Giving up an early goal is a confidence killer for both Jarry and the team and winning a game after giving one up on one of the first few shots of the game is a big ask.

We'll see if this works for the Pens, but the move — while surely not something Jarry is excited about may have the added benefit of helping him re-find his game in the AHL.