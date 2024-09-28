Paul Skenes Will Donate $17,000 To Military Vets Thanks To Strikeouts This Season

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes wrapped up his incredible rookie season with a short, but stellar performance on Saturday as the Pirates defeated the Yankees 9-4.

But his 11-3 dominant record not only helped himself and the Pirates but also our brave men and women in the U.S. military, as he had previously announced that he would donate $100 for each strikeout he threw this year to the Gary Sinise Foundation to help our military vets and first responders.

The former Air Force Academy student finished his season with 170 strikeouts, meaning he will donate $17,000 for the good cause.

Pitching only two innings in his season finale earlier today, Skenes was able to go out in dominant fashion after he struck out 3 of the 6 batters he faced - including Yankees All-Stars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. In addition to his 170 K's, Skenes finished his rookie season with a 1.96 ERA and is in the running to be the National League Rookie of the Year.

Earlier this year, the boyfriend of Olivia Dunne explained on The Pat McAfee Show why he chose the Gary Sinise Foundation for his donation.

"I worked with Folds of Honor last year at LSU, kind of doing a similar thing. It was $10 per strikeout then, but I was at the Air Force Academy and that had a profound impact on my life that continues now. I’m going to miss those guys…The people that I met and everything I’ve gained from there is just unbelievable. Obviously, I’m not there anymore but just trying to find ways to give back to a community that has done so much for me," Skenes explained.

After seeing how much it meant to Skenes, Pat McAfee announced that he would match whatever the Pirates pitcher's final tally was.

We here at OutKick love when athletes show their support for those who run TOWARDS harm's way while the average person runs away. Our military members are heroes, and we commend Paul Skenes (and Pat McAfee) for donating and helping out the people who continue to make America free.

Well done, Paul!

