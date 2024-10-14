Paul George Leaves Preseason Game After Left Knee Buckles Hard

Paul George's tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers is off to a bad start after he suffered a serious knee injury, casting doubt on his upcoming season.

PG13 appeared to hyperextend his knee in the first half of Monday's preseason matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

An awkward defensive step caused George's left knee to buckle, and the injury looks pretty bad. George did not come back out after the break, staying in the locker room for the second half.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse commented on George's status after the 104-89 win by Philly. 

"Certainly trying to work him into things, and he wants to work into things too," Nurse said. "So this doesn’t give him a chance to do that. Hopefully it’ll be OK so he’s back with us right away." 

In July, George and the 76res agreed to a four-year deal worth about $212 million. Last season, PG-13, playing with the Clippers, averaged 22.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 74 games.

The 76ers kick off their regular season with the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 23.

