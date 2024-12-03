ESPN's Paul Finebaum Wants USC Football Coach Lincoln Riley Fired

Paul Finebaum hasn't been shy in his criticisms of USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, and on Monday, he once again went off about Riley's lack of success in Los Angeles.

And he might have a point. USC finished out a disappointing 6-6 season this past weekend, losing at home to Notre Dame 49-35 on Saturday. While the College Football Playoff rankings were announced on Tuesday and other big-name programs move closer to playing for a National Championship, USC is left hoping that the transfer portal and a big recruiting class can lead to improvements in 2025.

Finebaum though, isn't buying it.

"Would someone in California explain to me why Lincoln Riley, as of almost noon, is still the Head Coach of Southern Cal? What has he done? He had the one season with Caleb Williams. Last year, I thought that was a disaster, but then again, I forgot about this season," Finebaum said on the Dan Patrick Show Monday afternoon.

"I was wondering earlier in the year maybe somebody in the NFL would hire him," Finebaum continued. "But hire him as what? I mean, maybe a coordinator. I think he has completely outlived his usefulness at (USC). He shouldn't be there any longer."

Finebaum's Criticisms Of Lincoln Riley Harder To Ignore

Finebaum is known for being quick on the draw with coaches, and his disdain for Lincoln Riley is well established. But USC is just 13-11 in the regular season over the last two years, and 14-13 including bowl games and the Pac-12 Championship game against Utah. That record has made the program a "laughing stock," according to Feinbaum.

"Listen, I know I get accused of calling for coaches' firings all the time," he said. "I really don't. But, in this case, I think it's legitimate, because USC is one of the golden names in college football and now it's become a laughing stock."

The 2024 season started out with such promise, after USC upset the LSU Tigers in Las Vegas to start the season. It quickly went off the rails, however, leading to a woeful 6-6 record and a mediocre bowl game.

Riley has pointed out throughout the season that USC has been one play away here or there from having a much better record. But good teams find a way to make that one play and win close games. Georgia, for example, could have lost to Georgia Tech any number of times on Friday, but found a way to make the stop, get the turnover, or do enough on offense to win. And did.

Had USC lost only its three toughest games of the season, at Michigan, against Penn State and against Notre Dame, few would have been upset. Especially considering how close those games were, particularly Michigan and Penn State, and starting a backup quarterback against a good Notre Dame team. But USC also lost to a woeful Maryland team in a game it dominated, blew a lead against Minnesota, and lost to a mediocre Washington team. There's no excuse for losing those three games, and it lends more credence to Finebaum's criticism.

Few expected year three of Riley at USC to turn out like this. But the program is trapped with Riley, thanks to a massive rumored buyout and the lack of obvious alternatives.

At this point, the Trojans better hope that the portal and recruiting class do help the roster quickly. They don't have another choice.