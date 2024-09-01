Patriots WR Javon Baker Goes on Explicit Rant Following Verbal Spat With Police Officer

Javon Baker, the rookie wide receiver for the New England Patriots, got into a heated dispute with a police officer during a recent visit to the airport, which ultimately resulted in a traffic ticket being issued to him.

On Sunday, Baker went on Instagram Live for an explicit rant, calling out an officer for unsportsmanlike behavior. Baker claims that while he was in the process of dropping someone off at the airport, when the officer jumped in and threatened to tow his car.

Baker said in his social media rant: "He wanna argue with me … ‘Oh, I’m gonna tow your vehicle.’ Man, I don’t give a f**k. I’m gonna get that s**t out the same hour you wanna tow it, bro."

New England selected Baker in the fourth round out of UCF. He recorded 52 catches for 1,139 yards and 7 touchdowns last year.

While Baker never explicitly mentioned any fault in the dispute with the officer, the New York Post noted that the rookie's vehicle had unclear plates and was driving with a tinted front windshield.

"You towing it ain’t gonna do nothing to me," Baker added. "Come on, bro. You got other s**t to worry about. He wanna give me a g*ddamn ticket. … Why is you doing that, bro? I’m dropping somebody off at the airport."

The rookie's arguing with the officer didn't do him any favors in his case.

"You ain’t gonna start yelling at me and thinking I’m not fitting to yell back. Who does you think you is?" Baker continued. "Just cuz you a police officer, that don’t mean nothing, bro. With my tax dollars, I pay you. Come on, bro, you work for me."

Welcome to the NFL, rook.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com