Patriots Reveal Star DT's Absence At Training Camp Due To Blood Clots

The New England Patriots revealed surprising news about a player's absence from training camp. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, a defensive stalwart on the Pats, was mysteriously absent Sunday.

The Patriots heavily invested in Barmore's future — awarding him a massive four-year, $92 million contract extension this offseason, solidifying his role as a leader in New England. Barmore's absence raised concerns after New England signed veteran free agent Josiah Bronson to the roster to take Barmore's reps.

As it turns out, Barmore, 25, is facing a serious health issue, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to return in time for the season based on the treatment needed. New England released a statement, detailing that Barmore is dealing with blood clots, with no timetable for his return.

"Over the weekend, Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots. He was appropriately treated by the doctors at Mass General Brigham, who tested, evaluated and treated Christian. Our principal concern at this time is Christian's health and wellbeing.

"Fortunately, Mass General Brigham provides some of the best healthcare in the world. While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery."

Last season, Barmore totaled 64 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

