Patriots DT Christian Barmore Cries Discrimination By Providence PD, Body Cam Footage Tells Different Story

Providence police stopped Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore early Wednesday during a traffic stop in a neighborhood with "high narcotics usage," and the situation unfolded unpleasantly for both the police department and Barmore.

Providence PD followed up the encounter hours later with body cam footage showing Barmore resisting the cops' order after the DT cried "racism" on X.

In the footage, Barmore was seen bickering with the officers and initially refusing orders to roll down his windows.

The heated encounter between Barmore and the cops led him to play the victim on social media.

When the police requested Barmore's registration, they discovered that the Jeep Grand Cherokee was not registered.

The scene occurred at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Barmore refused to cooperate with the police.

Tubes filled with marijuana and an ash cup next to a blunt were discovered in Barmore's vehicle. He was not cited for possessing the drugs.

"I'm a football player. I ain't here for none of that. I'm going to crib, so why y'all pull me over for no reason?" Christian said in the video relayed by TMZ Sports. "Ain't nobody speed or none of that. If I really wanted, I would've outran y'all. ...

"Don’t touch me. Y’all crazy. I dare you to touch me. I’ll sue all you."

Barmore received three citations: one for operating an unregistered vehicle, another for driving with an expired registration, and a third for having an obscured license plate.

Barmore shared on his social media, in a since-deleted post:

"I just experienced for the first time 5 Providence cops being very unprofessional racism at its finest," Barmore posted.

Once again, an unfounded accusation of "racism" was dismantled by evidence.

On Wednesday, New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said he had a conversation with Barmore but declined to provide further comment.

Providence PD Colonel Oscar Perez followed up the body cam footage with a statement, commending his officers' professionalism in the tense encounter.

"The Providence Police Department takes all concerns from the public very seriously and with the utmost professionalism. In this particular case, the vehicle in question was found to be unregistered during a routine traffic stop, which is a violation of the law. The officer acted in full compliance with department protocols and state regulations.

"We understand that any encounter with law enforcement can be stressful, however, it’s important to note that officers are required to enforce all applicable laws, including those related to vehicle registration. We will continue to review the situation to ensure that proper procedures were followed and to maintain transparency with the public."

