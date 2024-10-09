Patriots Captain Arrested For Strangulation, Drug Possession Lands On Commissioner's Exempt List

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List following his arrest for alleged domestic violence and drug possession.

First-year Pats coach Jerod Mayo made the decision Wednesday, keeping Peppers—a team captain—away from all activities, from games to practices.

Mayo's message on Wednesday stated:

"I just want to be clear -- any act of domestic violence is unacceptable for us as a team, whether you're a player, staff member. We're wholeheartedly against any type of domestic violence. I know the organization's position, which I fully support.

"With that being said, I do think that Jabrill has to continue to go through due process. We'll see how that works out. The league has put him on the exempt list, and that will give us time to gather more information going forward. At this time, he is not in the building and we'll talk about that at a later time. As a father of three daughters, I definitely understand the seriousness of the allegations and hopefully they're not true."

Peppers appeared at Quincy District Court on Monday for his arraignment.





The 29-year-old NFL veteran was arrested in Braintree, Massachusetts, over the weekend after police were alerted of a 'disturbance' at Peppers' residence.

Peppers was charged with "assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine," according to ESPN. The police report on Peppers' incident noted that he strangled a woman at his residence and forced her out of the home after forcefully removing her clothing. The woman was treated for injuries.

Additionally, police found a bag of "white substance" at Peppers' home. Peppers was inactive for the Patriots face-off against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday related to a shoulder injury.

New England signed Peppers to a three-year, $30 million extension in the offseason.

Peppers also played for the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants before arriving in New England in 2022.

