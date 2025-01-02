Patrick Mahomes Off Pro Bowl Roster And Other Incredibly Wild Things About NFL All-Star Game

The NFL continues to make the Pro Bowl an honor that rewards a great season and culminates with a festive game in a warm climate city after the season, but the truth is those days have long passed.

Let's face it, the Pro Bowl is now mostly something teams and agents agree can be a marker for incentive clauses that add bonuses to player contracts. It's also a chance to keep fans engaged by believing they have a say in whom the league's best players are.

But the truest measures of excellence for the NFL are actually the All-Pro and All-Decade teams. 

The Pro Bowl Has Lost Luster

Pro Bowl merits have been, well, somewhat marginalized by experts. And the Pro Bowl games that more closely resemble flag football and other childhood games have turned the Pro Bowl into a memory.

"Cool," Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry replied when told he made the Pro Bowl.

With those truths as the background, the NFL announced its Pro Bowl rosters on Thursday.

And this is the eye-popping moment of the day:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, probably the most consequential football player on the planet, didn't make the AFC roster. The entire interior of the Chiefs' offensive line made the AFC roster, but the best player on the team didn't.

And we get it, Mahomes only has 22 TD passes, and he's out of the top 10 in passing yards per game this year. But he's the QB of the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and a 15-1 team, and he's made the roster every year since 2018.

So it is notable. Snubs are also and some of them seem curious. And by curious we mean ridiculous.

We're going to give you those names first, because they're not getting any billing on a team they should be on. So we're righting wrongs. Or something. 

How Is Hunter Not On This Team?

For example:

Texans DE Danielle Hunter: He's second in the NFL in sacks with 12, behind co-leaders and Pro Bowl players Trey Hendrickson and Myles Garrett. And he is the NFL leader with 90 quarterback pressures. Ninety!

Lions safety Kerby Joseph: He leads the NFL in interceptions with nine, which is two more than Green Bay free safety Xavier McKinney who is on the Pro Bowl team. 

NFL coaches preach the importance of turnovers and getting off the field. Opposing quarterbacks have a 43.9 percent completion percentage on attempts against Joseph. They have a 73.9 completion percentage on attempts against McKinney.

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas: There are four receivers picked from each conference and, in the AFC, Thomas is second in receiving yards with 1,179 (while catching passes from Mac Jones, for goodness’ sake). He is also tied for second with 10 TDs. But, hey, he's a rookie. They're apparently not in the voter's minds, so he didn't make it.

Mayfield Leads NFC In TD Passes

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield: Joe Burrow leads the NFL with 42 TD passes, and he's on the AFC team. Mayfield is second in the NFL with 39 TD passes, but he's not on the NFC team. He actually has more TD passes than anyone in his conference. And he's second in passer rating in his conference. His omission is a joke.

So who made the Pro Bowl rosters?  Here you go:

*Denotes starter

AFC

Quarterback (3):

Running back (3):

Fullback (1):

Chase Headlines AFC WRs

Wide receiver (4):

Tight end (2):

Offensive tackle (3):

Offensive guard (3):

Myles Garrett A Familar Addition

Center (2):

Defense

Defensive end (3):

Interior linemen (3):

Outside linebacker (3):

Patrick Surtain II Earns Start

Inside/middle linebacker (2):

Cornerback (4):

Free safety (1):

Strong safety (2):

Special teams

Long snapper (1):

Punter (1):

Placekicker (1):

Return specialist (1):

Special teamer (1):

Jared Goff Leads AFC Offense

NFC

Quarterback (3):

Running back (3):

Fullback (1):

Wide receiver (4):

Kittle Makes Pro Bowl (Again)

Tight end (2):

Offensive tackle (3):

Offensive guard (3):

Center (2):

Will Bosa Do Trump Dance At Pro Bowl?

Defense:

Defensive end (3):

Interior linemen (3):

Outside linebacker (3):

Inside/middle linebacker (2):

Cornerback (4):

Free safety (1):

Strong safety (2):

Aubrey Headlines NFC Special Teams

Special teams

Long snapper (1):

Punter (1):

Placekicker (1):

Return specialist (1):

Special teamer (1):

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.