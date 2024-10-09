Patrick Mahomes Looks Straight Up Unbearable During Appearance At Yankees, Royals Game

Patrick Mahomes needs a chill pill. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went berserk from his suite at Kauffman Stadium right when the Royals tied up the ALDS Game 3, 2-2, with a big RBI triple from Michael Massey.

Getting the Taylor Swift treatment on Wednesday night, Mahomes couldn't keep the broadcast cameras off of him, though he looked downright unbearable celebrating in the suite, and many of us would, too, if our teams were down at a big moment.

There’s something to be said when you’re a premier athlete causing a big ol’ scene. We’ll forgive him for being a sports fan above all.

WATCH:

It's a total guess, but that Yankees fan sharing the suite with Mahomes probably wanted to give him a big sock to the face.

Be careful, Patty; there aren't any NFL refs to protect you at a baseball game.

The KC QB takes his Royals dead serious. On Monday, during a primetime game against the Saints, Mahomes was checking in on the Royals' score as they played Game 1.

Oh yeah, Jackson Mahomes also made an appearance. As we said, it was an unbearable appearance by the Mahomeses!

Pat Mahomes stealing the spotlight … Yankee bats playing dead in the postseason … really, what's new?

The ALDS series is tied up at 1-1. Meanwhile, a different New York team advanced on Wednesday night after the Mets ruined the Phillies year with an NLDS Game 4 win.

