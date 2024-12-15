Patrick Mahomes Leaves Game After Awkward Hit During Questionable Fourth Down Attempt Against Browns

All was well for the Kansas City Chiefs in Cleveland on Sunday as they owned a 21-7 lead over the Browns with less than eight minutes left in regulation. Then, a nightmare scenario unfolded, and it ended with quarterback Patrick Mahomes dramatically limping off of the field.

Carson Wentz ultimately closed out the game under center for Kansas City after the Chiefs announced that Mahomes' return was questionable with an ankle injury.

While Mahomes picking up an injury is a worst-case scenario on its own, what adds salt to the wound is that he picked up the knock in what was a potentially avoidable situation.

The injury occurred during a fourth-and-three situation on Cleveland's 39-yard line. With the pocket collapsing around him, Mahomes stepped up in the pocket and simultaneously took hits from one Cleveland defender wrapping him up at the knees and another delivering a blow up top.

While Mahomes' limp shortly after the play was significant, it didn't look nearly as bad as he walked to the locker room after the Chiefs locked up the 21-7 win.

Kansas City managed to improve to 13-1 on the year with the 14-point victory, but it wasn't exactly pretty from the Chiefs' offense. Prior to picking up the ankle injury, Mahomes completed just 19-of-38 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in what was a very sloppy Cleveland.

There will surely be more to come regarding the status of Mahomes and his ankle, and we'll keep things updated here at OutKick as things unfold.

It's worth noting that the Chiefs do enter a short week as they'll play host to the Houston Texans this upcoming Saturday.