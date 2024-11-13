Patrick Mahomes Gives First Comments Since News Broke That His House Was Burglarized Last Month

News broke on Tuesday that the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized early last month within hours of each other, with the break-in at Kelce's Kansas mansion believed to have happened just minutes into the Chiefs' Oct. 7 Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints.

TMZ Sports reported that Mahomes' Belton Missouri home was broken into around midnight on Oct. 6, and there hasn't been any word on what, if anything, was taken in the incident.

On Wednesday, Mahomes spoke to the media and addressed the incident for the first time.

"Obviously, it's frustrating. It's disappointing," Mahomes said, per Daily Mail. "Obviously something that you don't want to have happen to really anybody. But obviously yourself."

Of course, seeing as there's an ongoing investigation into the matter, Mahomes was not able to get into any specifics like what was taken and if anyone had been in the house at the time.

But, as we already mentioned, Mahomes is not the only one who had his home broken into during that 24-hour period in early October.

Across the state line in Leawood, Kansas, Kelce's house was also burglarized. However, while he has yet to discuss the incident publicly, it has been reported that $20,000 in cash was taken and that the home's backdoor sustained damage.

I'm sure we'll hear from him in due time. I just can't believe that somehow the homes of two of the biggest athletes in the world — one of whom is dating the biggest pop star in the world — stayed out of the headlines for just over a month,

I thought that would be impossible in this day and age, especially with so much focus on the Chiefs, but I guess it can still happen.