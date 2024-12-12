Louisville's Pat Kelsey Gives Thanks To His Healthy Kids And 'Hot' Wife In Wholesome Postgame Moment

When Pat Kelsey was hired by Louisville this offseason, he took on one of the most unique jobs in college basketball. While the program is still considered to be a storied one, Payne was taking over a Cardinals team that posted a combined record of 12-52 over the last two seasons.

Year one for Kelsey has already had its fair share of ups and downs with Louisville sitting at 6-4 on the year, but it's safe to say he's loving the journey.

Louisville is in the midst of the toughest stretch of its schedule and welcomed a solid 6-2 UTEP team to town on Wednesday after the Cardinals had dropped three straight games to Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Duke.

The contest against UTEP being sandwiched between a hard-fought battle against the Blue Devils and a trip down the road to take on rival Kentucky this Saturday was the definition of a trap game for the Cardinals, but they ultimately escaped with a 77-74 win on their home floor.

Kelsey had a hand in Louisville's out-of-conference schedule this season, so he can't complain about too much, but when asked about how challenging it can be to get his team emotionally locked in for a midweek game against UTEP, he delivered a phenomenal response centered around how blessed and lucky he is.

"We get a bunch of free sneakers, we wear sweatsuits to work. My kids are healthy, my wife is hot, I’ve got a pretty good life. We get to play college basketball. We get to play in the Yum Center. We get to get ready for Utah," Kelsey explained. "My dad used to say all the time, I’d say, ‘Dad you’ve got to go to work today?’ and he’d say ‘Son, I get to go work today.’"

"Heck yeah. The schedule has been a little bit difficult, we’ve had some adversity, but these guys have been awesome. The process has been great, the results will take care of themselves. It’s just on to the next one. The most important game in the history of the program is the next one we play. That one is Saturday, three hours ago, it was this one right here."

Perspective is always key, and it's fair to say Kelsey has plenty of it.

He may not have his team playing at the exact level he wants it to be at, nor can he love that Louisville is 6-4 on the year, but enjoying the process, saying the right things along the way, and building a culture could go a long way in turning the program around sooner rather than later.