Georgia Player Called For 15-Yard Penalty Despite Not Being In Full Uniform During Sugar Bowl

Sometimes you have to keep your head on a swivel, especially during the college football playoff. Georgia walk-on, Parker Jones, learned that lesson the hard way in the Sugar Bowl. 

In a game that started off with both teams playing tough defense, Georgia's Gunner Stockton finally broke one open down the field to Arian Smith for a massive gain. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the play would be brought back 15 yards, thanks to the unlikeliest of players. 

On the downfield throw from Stockton, the sideline judge was running down the field to mark the play, but Georgia walk-on Parker Jones was standing in his way, which caused the referee to take a hit while trying to get into place. 

This might be the craziest penalty we see in the college football playoff, besides the officials in the Peach Bowl not calling a targeting foul on Texas in the fourth quarter Wednesday. 

You could tell immediately when the ESPN cameras panned over to Parker that it looked as if he had just seen a ghost. This was most likely because the Georgia coaches got to him like white on rice for the 15-yard penalty. 

While Georgia was at the 11-yard line after the Arian Smith catch, the penalty forced the Bulldogs to kick a 41-yard field foal just three plays later. 

Hopefully he still has a spot on the team bus following the game. 

