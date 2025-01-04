A Paris Olympic Medal Is Already Up For Auction If You're Interested

It hasn't been that long since the Olympic flame was extinguished in Paris, and already one athlete is hoping to get some cold hard cash for their medal.

According to TMZ, a bronze medal from the 2024 Summer Games was awarded following a women's wrestling event and is on sale through RR Auction.

Unfortunately, it doesn't say specifically which event or who won it.

I naively thought I could do some sleuthing and figure this out, but I forgot about all of the weight classes and even different styles of wrestling, so… the seller remains anonymous.

Right now, the top bid is sitting at around $22,000 but is expected to go for significantly more than that.

I'm always torn about the idea of buying someone else's medal.

On the one hand, I think it's kind of meaningless if you didn't win it, but on the other hand, I've come to accept that as I approach the age of 30, my hopes of winning a medal in the pommel horse, ski jumping, and/or luge are behind me.

So, the only way a very handsome fella like me can get a medal is by buying one, and part of me wants to wander down to the bank and get a loan right now, partially because I'd love to see how that conversation would unfold.

However, I think I already have a good idea:

(Dreamy harp music plays as we transition to me walking into a bank)

Me: Good morning, I'm here for a loan.

Loan Guy: Oh great, what for? House? Car? Gambling Debts?

Me: An Olympic medal, actually… but consider me a maybe on the gambling thing…

Loan Guy: An Olympic medal?

Me: Yeah, 2024 Paris Olympics; women's wrestling.

Loan Guy: Not gonna lie… that's kind of badass.

Me: Right? So do you cut me a check or do I go to someone else, or…

Loan Guy: Is it a gold medal?

Me: Uh… not quite.

Loan Guy: Silver?

Me: Getting warmer…

Loan Guy: So, bronze?

Me: …

Loan Guy: Denied. Please stop coming in here and asking to get loans for nonsense…

…End Scene

Well, I hope whoever winds up with that medal gives it a good home and breaks it out at parties to impress people.