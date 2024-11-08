Panthers Owner David Tepper Gets Fans On His Side By Crushing Beers With Them In Germany

The Carolina Panthers have journeyed over to Germany for a game against the New York Giants (I know; sorry Germans. I'm not sure what you did to deserve this… wait… yes I do; I can think of two things) — and ahead of Sunday's game at Allianz Arena in Munich Panthers owner David Tepper was sharing some beers with fans.

Tepper and his wife, Nicole, hosted a fan fest event in Munich that featured some Panthers franchise greats including Julius Peppers, Steve Smith Sr, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, and Jon Beason.

Of course, Tepper — who is not exactly one of the most well-liked owners in the National Football League — trying to have some fun with fans got some people talking.

See, David? See what happens if you share a drink with your fans instead of throwing one on them?

Unpopular sports owners take note: if you're trying to win fans over, all you do is have some beer with them. It sends a great message, "Hey, we're in this together and I'm trying my best" even if recent returns would suggest that you're not.

Maybe this Bavarian brewski fest is a turning point for the Carolina Panthers? I don't think it will be, but wouldn't that be something if it was?

The Panthers are 2-7 at the moment and are currently sitting third in the NFC South. A win on Sunday against the also 2-7 Giants would ensure that the Panthers have a better year in 2024 than they did last season when they finished their campaign 2-15 locking up the first-overall pick… unfortunately, they had traded that to the Chicago Bears as part of the deal for the 2023 first-overall pick that they used to select Bruce Young.

It could certainly happen and maybe fans would be pumped about taking another step toward success… a baby step, but a step nonetheless.