Panthers Matthew Tkachuk Makes It Clear He Would Never Olay For Team Canada

On Saturday afternoon, Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk was gearing up for a game against the Boston Bruins when he made it clear that he's all about Team USA.

Tkachuk is slated to be part of Team USA for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, the NHL's new best-on-best international tournament. His brother, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, will also be on the team, while their dad, Keith Tkachuk represented the US on multiple occasions.

Tkachuk has always represented the US, but as ESPN's PK Subban pointed out, Tkachuk's mom is from Canada which in theory means that he could represent Team Canada if he wanted to. So, has he ever considered trading Red, White, and Blue for the Great White North?

Hell no.

"No," Tkachuk said without a moment of hesitation. "Never in my life. I'm an American. I would never play for them."

There we go! Say it with me: USA! USA! USA!

"I'm as American as it gets," Tlachuk continued. "I think if you ask my brother and my dad that too, they'll feel the same."

Patriotism aside, suiting up for the Americans is probably the better option at least given recent returns at some international tournaments. Team Canada hasn't been the dominant force they've usually been in tournaments. That's not entirely because Canada's teams have gotten worse, but maybe more to do with other nations getting much more competitive.

The US is certainly competitive at every level on both the men's and women's sides and at the 4 Nations Face-Off, that will be the case again with the Americans showing up with a loaded lineup upfront, on the blue line, and in net, the latter of which can't necessarily be said for the Canadians.

But I love this healthy rivalry between the US and Canada (on and off the ice these days) and this 4 Nations Face-off is going to be a lot of fun.

The tournament gets rolling next month in Montreal and Boston.