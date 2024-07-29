Antisemites At Paris Olympics Chant 'Heil Hitler' As Israel Performed National Anthem

During a men's soccer Group D match at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, a shocking scene of antisemitism broke out when Team Israel's men's soccer team was viciously targeted by radical pro-Palestine protesters.

Ahead of Israel's match against Paraguay on Monday, a group of pro-Palestine protesters broke out into ‘Heil Hitler’ chants and held several flags as Israel's national anthem was performed at Parc des Princes. The Palestinian supporters, who have refused to condemn Hamas for their attack on Israel on Oct. 7, also made the Nazi salute during the anthem. The protesters also held up signs that read, "Genocide Olympics." 

A similar incident occurred last week as Israel's soccer team faced Mali, with plenty of Palestinian flags in the crowds. Israel's national anthem was booed, and the Israeli athletes required a heavy police escort to safely enter the stadium because of the Palestinian supporters.

Paraguay managed to win its match against Israel 4-2, but the event was tainted by the antisemitism on display.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Ido Shahar (17) of Israel in action against Caballero of Paraguay during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Men's football group D match between Paraguay and Israel in Paris, France on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Fans with Palestinian flags are seen at the stands during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Men's football group D match between Paraguay and Israel in Paris, France on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Fans with Flag of Palestine open a banner written 'Genocide Olympics' during the Men's group D match between Israel and Paraguay during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Up to this point, Palestine's supporters have not acted peacefully, contrary to the media's interpretation.

