GREEN GILLS: Packers QB Malik Willis Refused To Throw After Center Puked All Over Football

Malik Willis winning a football game wasn't the most baffling part of Sunday's Packers game.

Green Bay center Josh Myers produced one of the grossest moments on an NFL field after puking all over the ball before snapping it to Willis, forcing the QB to tuck the football and run for the first down.

Willis did not convert on the third-down play, though he had a good reason.

WATCH:

Myers explained after the game that the nasty highlight might've stemmed from overstuffing his gullet with Gatorades.

We all squirmed at the moment, but the center deserves credit for his concentration.

"I felt like I had something in my throat. I don't know if it's just from the electrolyte drinks that we drink and stuff," Myers explained, "but something was caught in my throat when I was breathing that hard. I bent over and, I just, I don't know. I threw up."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur spoke about the gross-out moment after Green Bay's choppy 16-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

"I was like, 'That's the first time I've ever heard that,'" LaFleur joked Sunday.

"Matter of fact, the official [Shawn Hochuli] came over to me and said, 'You know, we saw your center throwing up on the ball. Do you want us to take him out next time?' I said, 'Absolutely, please do that.' Because, I mean, you're talking about a critical situation. It's third down, and I've never had a throw with vomit on a football, so I don't know. Malik probably didn't appreciate that."

Willis — the highly rated Liberty QB prospect who flopped in his short stint as a backup for the Titans — finished with an efficient 12-of-14 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown. He also accrued a 122.6 QB rating, surpassing all expectations he carried as the starter.

The Packers offense has their running game to largely credit for the win, amassing 261 yards. Josh Jacobs led the charge with 151 yards.

Green Bay hopes to hold it down — better than Myers did Sunday — without starting QB Jordan Love, who suffered a knee injury in Week 1. Love is expected to return in a matter of weeks, tentatively scheduled to return in Week 4.

