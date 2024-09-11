The Pac-12 Might Be The Second Best Conference This Year

The Pac-12 Conference is dead, and it might be as good as it's ever been.

Yes, the teams that once made up the Pac-12 have mostly dispersed for greener financial pastures. And yes, those new conferences may have impacted recruiting or available NIL funds. But through the second week of the college football season, there's a compelling argument to be made that the Pac-12, if it still existed, might be the second-best conference in the country this year.

As the Reddit College Football X account noted, Pac-12 teams are 21-2 thus far, and 3-0 against the all-powerful SEC.

If only there was some way to group college football teams based on their specific geographic regions and organize them into a conference. Seems like a brilliant idea right? As opposed to say, having teams located within miles of the Pacific Ocean placed into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Oh well.

Pac-12 Success A Product Of Being Underrated For Years

It's not just that the former Pac-12 teams are beating up on overmatched FCS or non-conference teams like say, Missouri on Murray State and Buffalo. USC had one of the most impressive wins of the year, beating SEC contender LSU in Las Vegas.

The Cal Bears went on the road into hostile Jordan-Hare Stadium and beat Auburn by dominating the game physically, allowing just 286 total yards and holding the ball for more than 35 minutes of game time. Arizona State beat Mississippi State in much the same fashion, holding the ball for more than 40 minutes, compared to just 19:47 for the Bulldogs. Utah also had its way with the Baylor Bears, allowing just 3.7 yards per play and jumping out to a 23-3 lead at halftime, before a scoreless second half after losing Cam Rising to injury. Washington State also had a dominant 37-17 win over Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, Big Ten teams have struggled to start the season, to say the least.

READ: Suddenly, Big Ten Race Looks Wide Open In College Football

Penn State barely escaped at home against Bowling Green, Michigan was blown out at home by Texas and Iowa lost at home to Iowa State. Ohio State has looked as advertised after a shaky start to Week One. Still, there are four former Pac-12 teams in the top 20 of the AP Poll, and just three traditional Big Ten teams.

But then again, when conferences inevitably get eliminated in a few years, none of these (formerly) regional conference debates will matter anyway.