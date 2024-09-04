Ottawa Senators Strike Deal With LPGA Player Brooke Henderson

The NHL's Ottawa Senators are making an NHL first — at least I think it is, I can't imagine anyone else has done this — and sponsoring an LPGA golfer.

According to a press release from the team, the Senators have inked a deal with Canadian golfer Brooker Henderson that will see the 26-year-old adding Senators logos to her water bottle and towel. Additionally, Henderson and her caddy — who also happens to be her sister, Brittany — will throw on some Senators swag for one day every tournament.

Henderson is the most decorated Canadian-born player in the tour's history, and she was fired up about this unique deal with the Sens.

"I’m really excited to be teaming up with the Senators. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Growing up, I played hockey, watched hockey games and was a Sens fan, so this is a natural fit," she explained. "I’m really proud to be able to show everyone that my heart belongs to this team."

For some reason, I find seeing a team's logo in another sport incredibly jarring… but I love it.

When I was a kid, I went to a lot of American Hockey League games (shout out Hershey Bears. B-E-A-R-S, Bears, Bears, Bears, WHOOOO!), and I recall seeing the Milwaukee Admirals having a Milwaukee Brewers logo — the ball-in-glove logo too — on their jerseys, and it looks like they still do.

It's kind of weird, but kind of awesome at the same time, and that's what it will be like when Brook Henderson cranks a tee shot into the next ZIP code and then takes a swig out of a Senators-branded water bottle.

"We are very pleased to be able to work with Brooke," Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer said. "Brooke's competitive spirit, determination and values ​​make her a great representative of the Ottawa-Gatineau community."

I'll be interested to see if more teams follow suit because this is a pretty cool idea.

And if the Philadelphia Flyers happen to see this, I will gladly wear team merch on the golf course… although, once you see my game, you may not want that.