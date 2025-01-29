Buckeyes Quality Coach Under Investigation, Was Placed On Leave Before Rose Bowl

Joe Lyberger, a quality control coach for Ohio State, was placed on administrative leave last month before the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl matchup against the Oregon Ducks. OSU went on to win the national title, though the road to a championship may have been rockier than it appeared.

As reported by Cleveland.com, Ohio State placed quality control coach Joe Lyberger on paid administrative leave on December 27.

As reported by Cleveland.com, Lyberger was put on paid administrative leave on December 27. He had served as a quality control coach, working closely with the linebacking group, since joining the Buckeyes in 2021. The university has not provided details regarding the reasons for Lyberger's sudden leave during the team's playoff run. However, the school's Office of Institutional Equity launched an investigation into Lyberger at the time of his departure. This office is responsible for handling complaints of harassment, discrimination, and sexual misconduct, according to the outlet.

While the school has yet to make a public statement, Lyberger's legal representation has put out a statement denying any allegations of wrongdoing by the coach.

OSU's website states:

"Lyberger coached at the high school level, serving as an assistant football coach and assistant wrestling coach at Olentangy High School. He also spent time in private business following his graduation from Slippery Rock University, where he played on the football team."

Attorney Sam Shamansky released a statement on behalf of Lyberger.

"My client and I take any allegation of wrongdoing very seriously," said Shamansky. "We respect the process whereby those who are accused have the opportunity to defend themselves, and we look forward to the opportunity."

- Stream Super Bowl LIX live & free! Coming to you live from Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Tune in to pregame shows starting at 2 PM ET with the big game on at 6 PM ET. Stream Live & Free in 4K on Tubi or watch on FOX. *Must be signed in to watch.

Sign Up And Watch Super Bowl LIX Here - Streaming Free!

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela